Houston will waive/injured Lopez due to a strained hamstring, and the two sides are expected to reach an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson suffered the hamstring strain in Houston's second preseason game, but he's said to have avoided a major injury and could be ready to return the field in the next 2-to-3 weeks. However, the Texans have nonetheless decided to place him on waivers with the waived/injured designation, which means he'll likely end up on IR. At that point, the two sides are expected to negotiate an injury settlement, which would allow Lopez to seek an opportunity with a new team.