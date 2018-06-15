Roy Miller: Suspended six games
Miller has been suspended for the first six weeks of the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
At this point it's unclear why Miller has been suspended or if he'll appeal. The free agent defensive lineman played with the Chiefs for seven games last season, recording six tackles and a pass defensed. He may have some trouble signing with a team for camp now that he can't play for the first portion of the season, but he could provide fresh legs for a club later in the year should injuries strike.
