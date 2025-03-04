Seattle released Robertson-Harris on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks acquired Robertson-Harris in a trade with Jacksonville in the middle of the 2024 season, and over 11 games with Seattle he recorded 13 tackles (five solo). He'll turn 32 in July and could have trouble finding a new team.
More News
-
Seahawks' Roy Robertson-Harris: Headed to Seattle•
-
Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris: Active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris: Chance to play Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris: Earns new deal•
-
Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris: Cleared for Week 6 action•
-
Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris: Draws questionable tag•