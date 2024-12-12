The Bears signed Freeman to their practice squad Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman turned some heads as a rookie in 2018 with Denver when he rushed 130 times for 521 yards (4.0 YPC) and five touchdowns while adding another 72 yards on 14 catches through the air. However, he hasn't since topped his yardage or TD total from that season, and he's yet to get into an NFL game this year despite spending time with Cleveland's practice squad earlier in the campaign. Freeman could get elevated quickly by Chicago, though, if Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (head) miss Monday's Week 15 contest against Minnesota.