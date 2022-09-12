site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royce-freeman-signs-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Royce Freeman: Signs to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2022
at
3:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
Freeman was signed to the Texans practice squad Monday.
Freeman was let go for a second time this season by the Texans on Friday. Now the 26-year-old has been brought back again. Freeman will try and work his way up to the active roster and not get let go for the third time.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read