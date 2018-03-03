Royce Freeman: Stock likely rising
Freeman (5-foot-11, 229 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the Combine on Friday, adding a 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle, and a 6.9-second three-cone drill.
Freeman is a tank of a runner but he not only turned in a better 40 time than expected, but he also posted one of the top agility scores among the running backs. To do that at his build is quite impressive, and bodes well for his chances of earning an audition for a workhorse role over the next few years. Freeman's skill set was never in much doubt after running for 5,621 yards (5.9 YPC) and 60 touchdowns in his Oregon career, adding 79 receptions for 814 yards and four touchdowns. We knew Freeman had the power, we knew he had the pass-catching skills, and now we know he has the athleticism for those skills to shine through at the NFL level. He's a worthwhile second-round pick and it'd be shocking if he fell out of the third.
