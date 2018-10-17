Holcomb signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 23-year-old originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May and played in all four preseason games, even starting the exhibition finale. Holcomb will serve as organizational depth as he looks to continue honing his skills following a four-year career at the University of Indianapolis.

