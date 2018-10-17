Ruben Holcomb: Joins Tampa's practice squad
The Buccaneers signed Holcomb to their practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 23-year-old originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May and played in all four preseason games, even starting the exhibition finale. Holcomb will serve as organizational depth as he looks to continue honing his skills following a four-year career at the University of Indianapolis.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...