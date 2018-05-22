Randle signed a contract Tuesday with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After amassing 188 receptions for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first four seasons in the NFL with the Giants, it looked as though Randle might enjoy a steady career in the league as a secondary receiver. However, any cachet Randle might have held around the NFL seems to have dissipated since he left New York, as the 27-year-old was an early cut in training camp by the Eagles in 2016 and spent a few weeks on injured reserve for the Bears last season before being cut loose in mid-September. It doesn't seem like the hamstring Randle dealt with last fall is a concern at this point, but with the wideout now two years removed from his last regular-season action, he unsurprisingly didn't have much of a market around the league this offseason. As a result, Randle will explore his opportunities north of the border, likely with the hope of sparking renewed interest from NFL teams if he performs well with Winnipeg.