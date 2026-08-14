Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Dave Richard's Running Back Tiers 3.0: Jonathon Brooks makes the leap, but so does Rico Dowdle

A tier-based system for addressing the RB position in your Fantasy drafts

By
4 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
christian-mccaffrey-san-francisco-49ers-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The first two weeks of training camp along with the first week of preseason games offers an evergreen reminder that whatever we thought in the offseason doesn't matter once August comes around. 

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks was on his way to overtaking Chuba Hubbard -- he was already ranked ahead of him -- but a hamstring injury resulting in a weeks-long absence for Hubbard has catapulted Brooks into the top 70 picks in drafts. And he might not stop rising. 

And in Pittsburgh, multiple credible reports offer Rico Dowdle as a primary runner for the Steelers slightly ahead of Jaylen Warren. We already knew Dowdle was a Mike McCarthy favorite going back to their Dallas days, but now it seems like Dowdle could become a Fantasy manager's favorite, also. 

Meanwhile, the Giants could be headed toward a multi-pronged rushing approach, Josh Jacobs' future remains up in the air, and the first impression of Jeremiyah Love was exciting. 

The point is that this position, more than any other, will continue evolving all the way up until Week 1, which is somehow still about a month away from the time this story publishes. A smart Fantasy drafter will stay on top of the news and make draft plan changes accordingly. For now, all of the running back changes have deepened the position and made it a little bit easier to draft with confidence. 

Is it enough to alter draft strategies? No, but at least you now know of more options once you get past the first few tiers.

Tier 1

Round 1 in half-PPR

player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
DET Detroit
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1223
REC
77
REYDS
616
TD
18
FPTS/G
19.3
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1478
REC
79
REYDS
820
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1585
REC
46
REYDS
378
TD
20
FPTS/G
20.0
player headshot
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1202
REC
102
REYDS
924
TD
17
FPTS/G
21.5
player headshot
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1019
REC
69
REYDS
437
TD
11
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1621
REC
33
REYDS
291
TD
14
FPTS/G
16.8


Pretty self-explanatory group of mega-stud running backs worth a first-round pick. All of them have the potential for 18-plus half-PPR points per game. Maybe there's an argument that Chase Brown doesn't belong, but he has not only been solid in each of his past two seasons (at least 14 half-PPR points per game in each), but he has also shown flashes of being a monster close to the level of Robinson and Gibbs when the Bengals have given him a lot of work. That's in play this season, given the lack of running back improvements they made this offseason.

Tier 2

Round 2 in half-PPR

player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
545
REC
32
REYDS
192
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
975
REC
55
REYDS
346
TD
10
FPTS/G
12.8
player headshot
De'Von Achane RB
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1350
REC
67
REYDS
488
TD
12
FPTS/G
18.1
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
BAL Baltimore • #22
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1595
REC
15
REYDS
150
TD
16
FPTS/G
16.0
player headshot
Kenneth Walker III RB
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1027
REC
31
REYDS
282
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1140
REC
37
REYDS
273
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.4

Don't be surprised to see Achane or Henry taken closer to the names in the first tier. However, both carry concerns that shouldn't be overlooked: Achane figures to see a decline in both targets and touchdowns given the changes around the Dolphins offense, and Henry isn't fighting age as much as a track record of declining numbers when the Ravens are trailing, plus the Ravens' new offensive system could mean changes to how much they actually run the ball. Walker III has disappointed us so many times before, and Chiefs running backs have disappointed us for much of this decade, but there's something about an explosive back like Walker getting schemed up in an Andy Reid offense that should get Fantasy managers pretty excited. 

This is a good group to expect at least 15 half-PPR points per game from.

Tier 3

Round 3 in half-PPR

player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
GB Green Bay • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
929
REC
36
REYDS
282
TD
14
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DAL Dallas • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1201
REC
35
REYDS
137
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.1
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1252
REC
36
REYDS
281
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.4

You might expect some of these names to slip into the back of Round 2 in half-PPR drafts. Jacobs would absolutely be in the second tier if his off-field issues were non-existent. The rest of the names carry at least mild risk due to injuries, splitting with another running back, a fall-off in performance, or all of the above. And yet you could argue they're a notch better than anyone else in the tiers after them.

I don't think it's a mistake to expect at least 13.5 half-PPR points per game from this tier.

Tier 4

Rounds 4-5 in half-PPR

player headshot
Cam Skattebo RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #44
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
410
REC
24
REYDS
207
TD
7
FPTS/G
16
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
NO New Orleans • #3
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1107
REC
36
REYDS
292
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.9
player headshot
Quinshon Judkins RB
CLE Cleveland • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
827
REC
26
REYDS
171
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1065
REC
36
REYDS
350
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.9
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1087
REC
34
REYDS
299
TD
10
FPTS/G
13.2
player headshot
Bucky Irving RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
588
REC
30
REYDS
277
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4

It's notable that a tier of six players is expected to last two rounds. That speaks to the limited supply of decent-enough No. 2 running backs. 

Etienne should be the primary back for a potent Saints offense. We know Judkins can be a workhorse in Cleveland, we're not sure if Skattebo will be given the same chance in New York but his game is impossible to ignore, and while it's been a few years since we've seen Hall average over 13.5 half-PPR points per game, there is a fair argument to make that he can get there again. You may see Hall go a full tier higher, something I personally don't agree with. 

After them, there are some questions. Swift is expected to significantly split with Kyle Monangai (who's going several rounds later), and Irving also has great upside but will split with potentially two backs (both of whom are going several rounds later).

Every RB in this tier will be gone by the end of Round 5, if not the middle, and all have a profile that offers at least 12.5 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Rounds 6-7 in half-PPR

player headshot
David Montgomery RB
HOU Houston • #32
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
716
REC
24
REYDS
192
TD
9
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Bhayshul Tuten RB
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
307
REC
10
REYDS
79
TD
7
FPTS/G
5.6
player headshot
Jadarian Price RB
SEA Seattle • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Jonathon Brooks RB
CAR Carolina • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.

No one's made a bigger leap in the last week than Brooks, who appears to be over his latest ACL tear and sees a clear pathway to be the Panthers lead running back not just for Week 1, but the whole year. The sticking point is deciding on when it's not too risky to take him -- I've settled on him being behind the RBs in this tier. Could he outplay them? Yes. Could they all outplay him? Obviously possible given that Brooks has played almost one full season of organized football in his past five years. You have to weigh the risks involved in drafting Brooks. 

You're hoping for these guys to at least hold down an 11 half-PPR average.

Tier 6

Round 8 in half-PPR

player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1076
REC
39
REYDS
297
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1082
REC
33
REYDS
206
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.0
player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
603
REC
32
REYDS
345
TD
9
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson RB
NE New England • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
911
REC
35
REYDS
221
TD
10
FPTS/G
11.1
player headshot
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
805
REC
9
REYDS
68
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.0
player headshot
Jordan Mason RB
MIN Minnesota • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
758
REC
14
REYDS
51
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.6
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
958
REC
40
REYDS
333
TD
8
FPTS/G
12.3


Tier 7

Rounds 9-11 in half-PPR

player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
DEN Denver • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
772
REC
11
REYDS
37
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
746
REC
8
REYDS
36
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
Kyle Monangai RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
783
REC
18
REYDS
164
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
511
REC
30
REYDS
223
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.4
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
537
REC
73
REYDS
486
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
572
REC
40
REYDS
218
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.2
player headshot
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
JAC Jacksonville • #24
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
500
REC
3
REYDS
30
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
740
REC
36
REYDS
288
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.5
player headshot
RJ Harvey RB
DEN Denver • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
540
REC
47
REYDS
356
TD
12
FPTS/G
12.2
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
730
REC
20
REYDS
144
TD
12
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
MarShawn Lloyd RB
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
player headshot
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
703
REC
24
REYDS
208
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.7


Tier 8

Rounds 12+ in half-PPR (and pretty much any format)

player headshot
Jonah Coleman RB
DEN Denver • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
548
REC
28
REYDS
199
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
275
REC
10
REYDS
86
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.5
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
514
REC
14
REYDS
96
TD
8
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Keaton Mitchell RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
341
REC
9
REYDS
63
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.3
player headshot
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
283
REC
45
REYDS
264
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Kaelon Black RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
471
REC
33
REYDS
186
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.7
player headshot
Tank Bigsby RB
PHI Philadelphia • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
356
REC
3
REYDS
32
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.2
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
DET Detroit • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
462
REC
19
REYDS
101
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.0
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
ATL Atlanta • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
400
REC
8
REYDS
25
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.4
Add CBS Sports on Google
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!