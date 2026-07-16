Jamey Eisenberg's Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: A round-by-round plan for how to draft RBs in 2026

It's become a trend in recent years to avoid running backs on Draft Day and focus on wide receivers. Receivers are generally considered to be safer based on health, along with the volatility of the running back position given the amount of tandems and committees around the league.

But as defenses have tried to take away big plays in the passing game, we've seen more teams become reliant on the run game in recent years. For example, in 2021 there were 17 teams that averaged at least 26 rushing attempts per game. That number jumped to 21 teams in 2025.

It's not a huge leap, but it does show run games making a resurgence in the NFL -- and for Fantasy managers. It's OK to lean into running backs once again.

With that in mind, you should go into your Fantasy draft with a plan of when to select your running backs. My favorite strategy in half-PPR remains Hero-RB -- drafting one running back in the first two or three rounds and then attacking the position with mid-round picks -- but I'm not opposed to starting RB-RB depending on your draft spot.

I don't love Zero-RB this season, but it can still work. You just have to know when to start drafting your running backs. And that's where tiers come into play.

These are running back tiers you can follow on Draft Day, and it's a better guide than just going down a rank list. I'll tell you the round range for these running backs, as well as some stats of note, and this blueprint should help you dominate your league.

Tier 1

Early Round 1

Jahmyr Gibbs

Bijan Robinson

With David Montgomery gone, Gibbs could be amazing for Detroit and Fantasy managers. Over the past three seasons, Montgomery missed six games due to injury, and Gibbs scored at least 21.5 half-PPR points in five of them. When Montgomery missed three games in 2024 due to a knee injury, Gibbs averaged 29.1 half-PPR points over that span. Isiah Pacheco could be an issue, but I'm not overly concerned. Gibbs could break Fantasy this year.

Robinson was awesome in 2025 with 287 carries for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, and he added 79 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets. He should continue to have a prominent role in the passing game thanks to Tua Tagovalioa, who helped De'Von Achane get 172 targets over the past two seasons for 145 catches, 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. And new coach Kevin Stefanski should continue to feed Robinson on the ground. I plan to draft Robinson at No. 2 overall in all leagues.

Tier 2

Middle to the end of Round 1

Jonathan Taylor

Christian McCaffrey

James Cook

Taylor averaged 25.2 half-PPR points through the first 10 games of the season in 2025 when Daniel Jones was healthy. Taylor never eclipsed 15.5 half-PPR points in the final seven games of the season after Jones suffered a broken leg and then ruptured his Achilles. We hope Jones is back at 100 percent this year, and Taylor will hopefully perform like the running back we saw in the first half of 2025. He also set a career-high with 46 receptions last year, which would be great if he could replicate that in 2026.

Last season, McCaffrey was the No. 1 non-quarterback at 20.7 half-PPR points per game, with 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns and 102 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns on 129 targets. All of his receiving stats were the best among running backs in 2025. He also added 26 carries for 83 yards and 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in two playoff games. In total, McCaffrey had 450 total touches in 19 games, and that's a lot of work. He turned 30 in June, so there are red flags for his Fantasy value this season. That said, not many players, let alone running backs, can do what McCaffrey does in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He's risky, but I would still gamble on McCaffrey in the back half of Round 1.

Cook led the NFL in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,621. He was third in carries (309), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (12) and also managed 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets. We hope he's more involved in the passing game with offensive coordinator Joe Brady now the head coach, and I love drafting Cook toward the back end of Round 1.

Tier 3

Round 2

Chase Brown

De'Von Achane

Kenneth Walker III

Omarion Hampton

Ashton Jeanty

Derrick Henry

Saquon Barkley

Brown scored at least 16 half-PPR points in four of his final five games, which coincided when Joe Burrow returned from his toe injury. For the season, Brown had 1,016 yards and six touchdowns on 232 carries and was sixth among running backs with 437 receiving yards, while adding five touchdowns on 69 catches with 88 targets. He's in a contract year, and Brown is worth drafting in early Round 2.

Achane makes me nervous with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa gone. I'm worried Achane won't be as successful in the passing game, and the Dolphins offense could also be miserable with a projected win total of 4.5. That said, we know Achane is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, and he's had at least 11 total touchdowns in every year of his career and at least 60 catches in each of his past two seasons. I'm OK with drafting him in Round 2.

Walker scored at least 16 half-PPR points in all three postseason games for the Seahawks and now becomes the lead running back for the Chiefs. We'll see how much he shares work in Kansas City, but Walker's track record with a quality workload is impressive. For example, in 2025, he had 12 games with at least 13 carries and averaged 14.1 half-PPR points per game.

I'm excited about Hampton this season with McDaniel calling plays, as well as having offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) healthy. Hampton scored at least 21 half-PPR points in two of his first five games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him seven contests. He returned in Week 14 and scored at least 13 half-PPR points in three of his final four outings. I wouldn't be surprised if Hampton finished as a top-five Fantasy running back this year.

Jeanty only averaged 12.1 half-PPR points per game as a rookie, which made him a bust, but he should rebound in his sophomore campaign. He was No. 9 in total touches in 2025 with 321 (266 carries), and his 55 receptions were No. 7 among running backs. I'm excited about Klint Kubiak taking over as the head coach, and the quarterback play in Las Vegas should be improved with the duo of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, the offensive line should be better with a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle and the free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. Jeanty should challenge to be a top-five Fantasy running back this season.

In two seasons in Baltimore, Henry has averaged 316 carries for 1,758 yards and 16 touchdowns and 17 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. He's 32 but has showed no signs of slowing down. We'll see what happens with a new offensive system under Declan Doyle, and Linderbaum being gone could hurt the offense. But until Henry shows signs of a decline then he's worth drafting in Round 2.

Barkley was a bust in 2025 when he averaged 12.7 half-PPR points per game after he was at 20.3 half-PPR points in 2024. Philadelphia's offensive line should rebound this season, and Barkley is expected to be more involved in the passing game for new coordinator Sean Mannion. There's reasons for optimism with Barkley this year, but he's only worth selecting in Round 2.

Tier 4

Round 3

Josh Jacobs

Kyren Williams

Jeremiyah Love

We're keeping an eye on the legal situation for Jacobs after he was arrested in May on five charges related to an alleged domestic situation, and we'll see if he can play in 2026 without any issues. He was No. 8 last season at 13.9 half-PPR points per game, and he has top-10 upside again in 2026 if he plays the full season.

Williams is expected to once again lose work to Blake Corum this year, but Williams still has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy running back. In three years as the lead running back for the Rams, Williams has averaged 15.4 half-PPR points per game, and he has at least 1,480 total yards, 34 receptions and 13 total touchdowns in each of the past two years. Corum lowers the ceiling for Williams, but Round 3 is the right spot for him.

Love could have a problem reaching his potential since the Cardinals have Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson on the roster, but Love was still the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft this season for a reason. He's going to get work, and he finished the past two seasons at Notre Dame with a combined 362 carries for 2,497 yards and 35 touchdowns and 55 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games while sharing touches with Jadarian Price. There's top-10 upside here if the workload is high, and it's worth the gamble in Round 3 to see if Arizona will lean on Love in his rookie campaign.

Tier 5

Rounds 4 and 5

Javonte Williams

Breece Hall

Cam Skattebo

Travis Etienne

Quinshon Judkins

D'Andre Swift

David Montgomery

Williams started hot in 2025 with at least 16.5 half-PPR points in six of his first nine games, but he never reached that total again in his final seven outings. The Cowboys brought in no competition for Williams, and he should once again be a workhorse. I would draft him as early as the end of Round 3.

Hall had the worst season of his career in 2025 at 11.1 half-PPR points per game despite his first 1,000-yard campaign. He only scored five total touchdowns, and his role in the passing game was reduced with just 48 targets. I'm hopeful that part of his game bounces back -- he averaged 85.5 targets the previous two seasons -- and the Jets offense should improve under new coordinator Frank Reich. Hall still has top-12 upside, and he's worth drafting early in Round 4.

Skattebo (ankle) appears on track for Week 1 after getting injured in Week 8 last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. Last year, his rookie campaign got off to a great start when he scored at least 12 half-PPR points in four of his first seven games. He was on pace for 56 receptions prior to Week 8, and he should be a solid No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 4.

I'm a little nervous about Etienne in New Orleans this year, especially if Alvin Kamara remains on the roster. Kamara could work on passing downs, and we'll see how much that hinders the production for Etienne. He was great in 2025 with the Jaguars when he averaged 13.0 half-PPR points per game. But keep in mind he only has two seasons in his career over that average, and he was miserable in 2024 when he averaged a career-low 6.6 half-PPR points. Kamara's presence lowers the ceiling for Etienne, which is why I would only draft him toward the end of Round 4.

Judkins (ankle) should be fine for Week 1, and he's a candidate to lead the NFL in rush attempts this season if he stays healthy. New Browns coach Todd Monken should make Judkins the centerpiece of his offense in 2026, and Judkins scored at least 12.5 half-PPR points in six of eight games as a rookie when he had at least 15 carries. I'll reach for Judkins in Round 4, but I would prefer to get him in Round 5.

Swift had the second-best season of his career in 2025 at 12.4 half-PPR points per game, and he finished with 223 carries for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 34 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown on 48 targets. He'll continue to share touches with Kyle Monangai, but Swift should once again excel in Ben Johnson's offense. He's a great value pick in the early part of Round 5.

Montgomery had the worst season of his career in 2025 at 8.5 half-PPR points per game, but he should rebound in 2026 now that he's in Houston. Reports this offseason suggest Montgomery will be the featured back for the Texans, and he was solid once upon a time as the lead rusher for Chicago when he averaged at least 12.5 half-PPR points in two of his first four seasons in the NFL. He's 29 now, but Montgomery has the potential for 1,200 total yards and 10 touchdowns. He even averaged over two receptions a game for the past two years in Detroit. Montgomery is a solid pick toward the end of Round 5.

Tier 6

Rounds 5 and 6

Bucky Irving

Bhayshul Tuten

Chuba Hubbard

Tony Pollard

TreVeyon Henderson

Irving is a tricky running back to rank because he could be awesome -- he averaged 12.3 half-PPR points as a rookie in 2024 and 14.9 half-PPR points in the first four games last season -- or he could be in a committee with Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Irving also might still be dealing with the shoulder injury that cost him seven games last season. For now, the earliest I would draft him is the end of Round 5.

Tuten is in a great spot since Etienne leaves behind 296 total touches (260 carries), and Tuten just needs to beat out Chris Rodriguez Jr. for the starting job. That said, Tuten struggled last year in a part-time role and averaged just 4.9 half-PPR points per game. He's worth the upside play in Round 6, but he could get pushed into Round 5 with a strong training camp.

With Rico Dowdle gone, Hubbard could return as the featured back for the Panthers, especially if Jonathon Brooks (knee) isn't ready for the lead role after missing all of 2025 with his second torn ACL. In 2024, Hubbard averaged 14.1 half-PPR points per game, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6.

Pollard averaged 100 rushing yards per game in his final five outings last season, as well as 14.2 half-PPR points per game over that span. We'll see if he can pick up where last year ended, and the new offense in Tennessee under coordinator Brian Daboll should be favorable for Pollard. He's a good flex option to target in Round 6.

Henderson's Average Draft Position on CBS Sports has him in Round 5, but I would prefer to draft him in Round 6. While I would love to rank him higher and see him perform like a standout Fantasy option, he might have a Rhamondre Stevenson problem for the second year in a row. As a rookie in 2025, Henderson played in 18 games with Stevenson, including the playoffs, and Henderson scored more than 8.5 half-PPR points just three times. There's no denying his upside -- he averaged 22.0 half-PPR points in three games Stevenson was out -- but don't overvalue Henderson on Draft Day.

Tier 7

Rounds 7-9

Jadarian Price

Jaylen Warren

Rhamondre Stevenson

Rico Dowdle

J.K. Dobbins

Rachaad White

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RJ Harvey

I want to be excited about Price with Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet (knee) hurt, and there could be a lot of vacated touches available if Charbonnet misses the majority of the season (405 carries and 51 receptions left behind from Walker and Charbonnet from 2025). But Seattle plans to ease in Price while also using George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, and Price should just be considered a flex on Draft Day.

The Steelers backfield is one to monitor in training camp with Gainwell now in Tampa Bay. Dowdle has a history with new coach Mike McCarthy going back to their time in Dallas, and that could make Dowdle the starter. Warren is coming off a career season in 2025 at 11.6 half-PPR points per game, but he could become the pass-catching back, which is important for Aaron Rodgers. Given that potential, I favor Warren over Dowdle, but I like both as flex options. I would draft Warren in Round 7 and Dowdle in Round 8.

Stevenson outplayed Henderson last season and could do so once again. As noted above, Henderson has more upside than Stevenson, which is why Henderson is in a higher tier. But Stevenson can still be a solid flex play, and he scored at least 13.5 half-PPR points in five of his final seven games in 2025, including the playoffs.

The Broncos could use three running backs this season with Dobbins, Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, which might make it hard to trust any of them. Harvey has the most upside of this trio, but he struggled last season until Dobbins suffered a foot injury in Week 10. Harvey scored at least 15.5 half-PPR points in four of his final six games in the regular season. Dobbins scored at least 13 half-PPR points in five of his first eight games last year, and I prefer him over Harvey in this format.

The Commanders' backfield is another one to watch in training camp, and I expect Croskey-Merritt to be the starter. He closed last season on a high note with at least 15 half-PPR points in two of his final four games. But I would still draft White ahead of Croskey-Merritt because of White's expected role in the passing game. He has three seasons on his resume with at least 50 catches, and White could eventually move into a three-down role if Croskey-Merritt struggles.

Tier 8

Rounds 9 and 10

Jordan Mason

Kenneth Gainwell

Jonathon Brooks

Kyle Monangai

Blake Corum

Mason has the chance to be the lead running back for the Vikings, and I would draft him ahead of Aaron Jones heading into training camp. We'll see what happens then, but Mason, 27, is the better rusher than Jones, 31, at this point in their careers. Mason has averaged at least 4.8 yards per carry in every year of his career.

Gainwell is expected to split work with Irving, with Gainwell likely working on passing downs. He just had 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns on 85 targets in Pittsburgh in 2025, and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson should keep Gainwell heavily involved as a receiver with the Buccaneers. Gainwell is also an underrated rusher since he had 147 carries for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers, and Irving could still be dealing with last year's shoulder injury heading into training camp.

Brooks hasn't played since 2024 after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee for the second time, and he has just three NFL games on his resume. But Fantasy managers are excited about Brooks since he could be the best running back in Carolina. He might get over-drafted if selected prior to Round 9, but he has the chance to be a flex option if healthy. In 2023 at Texas, Brooks had 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns and 25 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

I'm lower on Monangai than his CBS Sports ADP, which is Round 8. He should have the chance to perform like a flex, and he'll be a top-15 Fantasy running back if Swift gets injured. Just keep in mind that when Swift was healthy, Monangai scored more than 8.0 half-PPR points just five times in 18 games, including the playoffs.

Corum has the chance to be a flex option in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum scored at least 11.5 half-PPR points in four of his final six games in the regular season in 2025. Corum would also be a potential top-15 Fantasy running back if Williams were to miss any time. But I don't want to overvalue Corum, and he should only be drafted in Round 9 or later.

Tier 9

Rounds 10 and 11

Aaron Jones

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Jones could drop a tier if the Vikings make it official that Mason is the starter. Jones could also move up a tier if Minnesota remains committed to him as the No. 1 option. No matter who starts, Jones should continue to work on passing downs -- Mason has 28 career catches in four seasons -- which gives Jones flex appeal in deeper leagues.

Rodriguez could steal the starting job from Tuten or at least get the chance to play on rushing downs. Last year in Washington, Rodriguez had seven games with at least 10 carries, and he scored at least 10 half-PPR points in four of them. The drawback for Rodriguez is he has six career catches in three seasons.

Tracy is one of the best handcuffs you can target in Round 10 or later since Skattebo is coming off a broken ankle from last year. And the Giants want to be a run-heavy team, which means Tracy might get more work than expected in tandem with Skattebo. Last year, Tracy closed the season with at least 13.5 half-PPR points in four of his final seven games, and he would have top-20 upside if Skattebo were to miss any time again in 2026.

Tier 10

Rounds 11 or later

Isiah Pacheco

Dylan Sampson

Jordan James

Zach Charbonnet

Tyler Allgeier

Woody Marks

Tyjae Spears

Keaton Mitchell

Pacheco is the now the handcuff for Gibbs, but Pacheco could still help Fantasy managers if he gets the goal-line work that Montgomery left behind in Detroit. Montgomery scored 33 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons, and if Pacheco gets those chances then he might have flex appeal in deeper leagues.

There are two ways where Sampson can help Fantasy managers this season. Most importantly, he could be a flex option if Judkins suffers a setback coming off last year's broken ankle. And the Browns could use Sampson more in the passing game. Last year, Sampson had five games with at least three catches, and he could end up being a surprise receiver out of the backfield in 2026 if things go right.

I'm waiting to see what happens in training camp for James and Kaelon Black to see which running back becomes No. 2 on the depth chart in San Francisco. It's a potentially valuable role since McCaffrey is 30 and coming off a season with 450 total touches, including the playoffs. James is the favorite heading into training camp, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick.

Charbonnet's timeline from the torn ACL suffered in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last year will determine his Fantasy value, but don't expect him to help Fantasy managers early in the season. At best, he could make an impact later in the year, but he will still share carries with Price and have limited upside in 2026.

I would love the Cardinals to trade Conner and leave Allgeier in the No. 2 role behind Love, but this backfield could be messy. That said, Allgeier will likely be the short-yardage and goal-line back for Arizona, and he scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2025 for the Falcons. It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals do if Love misses any time with how Allgeier and Conner would work in tandem.

Marks had some solid games for the Texans as a rookie in 2025 when he was the lead running back, but he also failed to impress enough to keep the starting job. Montgomery has pushed Marks to No. 2 on the depth chart, but Marks should get chances to make plays in the passing game. He could be a surprise flex option in deeper leagues, and Marks had 261 catches in five seasons over 57 games at Mississippi State and USC.

Spears should be the No. 2 running back for the Titans this year behind Pollard, but we'll see how much they use rookie Nicholas Singleton as well. In 2025, Spears played in 13 games and had 45 catches for 264 yards on 50 targets. He has the potential to be one of the better pass-catching running backs this year.

McDaniel made it a point to want Mitchell on the Chargers this season, which could make him the No. 2 running back behind Hampton. Now, that doesn't mean Mitchell would take over for Hampton if an injury occurred -- we still expect Kimani Vidal to handle that role -- but Mitchell could work in tandem with Hampton and play on passing downs. Mitchell is a good late-round flier, but don't overvalue him in half-PPR leagues.

Tier 11

Late-round fliers

MarShawn Lloyd

George Holani

James Conner

Emanuel Wilson

Alvin Kamara

Emmett Johnson

Jonah Coleman

Tank Bigsby

Brian Robinson Jr.