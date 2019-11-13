Running backs to stash for the Fantasy Football playoffs, plus Week 11 injuries, news and notes

We talk about it all the time — running back is a position of attrition. Last season, just five of the top 12 running backs in PPR formats played 16 games. In each of the past four seasons, just one back has hit the 300-carry threshold, a mark seven backs — Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, Marlon Mack, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette — are currently pacing to eclipse. Six of those backs are currently top 10 Fantasy performers in PPR.

I'm not trying to spook you and tell you to go trade your stud running backs, but I do think we have to think long and hard about the position as the Fantasy playoffs approach.

Saquon Barkley immediately comes to mind. Already having missed time with a high-ankle sprain, Barkley reportedly got an x-ray on his shoulder this week and may have also re-injured his ankle. That led to speculation the two-win Giants might shut down their franchise running back, an idea Barkley himself took issue with.

It seems likely Barkley will still be suiting up through November, but the speculation will only get louder should he continue to struggle or reinjure himself. And even if he doesn't, why would the Giants continue to put their franchise back out there through Week 16, the end of the Fantasy season, in a lost year?

That's a question a lot of bad teams will need to consider, while a lot of top teams will be asking themselves a different question. As they start to wrap up playoff spots and dream of long postseason runs, will it be worth it for them to rest their lead backs in December to keep them fresh for heavy January workloads?

Around this time each season, as key players on my rosters clear the byes, I like to load up my benches with backup running backs. That backup quarterback has limited value, as do those depth receivers who will never start unless an injury hits. But you what position might have value when it matters most? Running back.

Across Weeks 14-16 last season, Damien Williams averaged more than 25 PPR points per game, Jaylen Samuels put up at least 15 PPR points in each game and Justin Jackson gave us 17.5 PPR points in his lone Week 15 start. None of those backs had even 15 touches on the season by the end of Week 10, where we currently sit here in 2019.

So is Wayne Gallman worth a stash? Absolutely. But he's probably not the best stash, because a common thread among those 2018 breakout backs is the offenses they played in generated a ton of high-value touches — receptions and touches inside-the-10 — for the backfield. The Giants are only in the middle of the pack this year in terms of high-value touches for their backs, and a huge majority of them are Barkley's receptions — they generated far fewer than their average in the games Barkley missed earlier this year.

I've talked a lot about high-value touches and what they tell us this year, and there are two glaring success stories from earlier this year. The Chargers and Saints generate tons of HVT year in and year out, and are second and third in the league again this year. It's no surprise that Austin Ekeler and Latavius Murray showed huge upside when forced into lead roles in those offenses.

The Patriots rank first in HVT this season, which has me targeting guys like Rex Burkhead and even Damien Harris in deeper leagues. The Patriots have a great playoff schedule for running backs, as well, and we know things can change in an instant in New England in terms of who gets the running back touches. Harris is a perfect example of a guy who has just four touches all season who could be this year's Williams, Jackson or Samuels.

Jackson himself is another great stash, as he once again finds himself third on the depth chart but with the type of upside we should be targeting. Yes, it seems like a longshot he'd find himself in the same role he did last December — even for a single start — but the key to these stashes is not identifying the odds to hit but rather the size of the potential payoff.

The Vikings, Bears, Packers, Steelers, Broncos and Browns round out the top 10 in high-value touches to this point, while teams like the Chiefs (12th) still have plenty of potential to generate more in the future. To that point, the Broncos are a team that is trending down in HVT potential, as Joe Flacco's penchant for checking down to his backs at a high rate can no longer be relied on.

Many of those teams have backups who are rostered in most Fantasy leagues like Alexander Mattison, Kareem Hunt, Jaylen Samuels and Jamaal Williams, but if you can get your hands on any of them, they are all strong stashes. But there are always options, and Williams, Jackson and Samuels from 2018 are evidence of that.

I noted the Chiefs because Darrel Williams and even Darwin Thompson may still prove to have some value. A little further down the team list in 14th we find the Jaguars, and Ryquell Armstead has been one of my favorite waiver wire grabs over the past couple weeks given Alfred Blue is now on IR and Armstead seems to have a clear hold of the No. 2 role, plus he's shown us some pass-catching ability in recent weeks. Additionally, the Raiders come in 15th, and I'm a big fan of Jalen Richard's pass-catching ability, though DeAndre Washington has stayed involved there.

The best way to hit on one of those guys is to give yourself multiple chances, and don't be afraid to shuffle as the weeks go on and trends change. It might seem crazy to drop players with some present value for some of these longshots, but I assure you: It's crazy like a fox.

Let's get to the news and notes for Week 11.