Gage (knee) is a free agent after the Buccaneers declined his contract option for 2024, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gage signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March 2022 and ended up playing just 13 regular-season games in two years with Tampa Bay. He missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in August -- an injury that's considered one of the toughest to come back from. Gage turned 28 in January and should still generate some interest as a potential third/fourth WRs if he's able to continue his NFL career and complete his rehab from the severe knee injury.