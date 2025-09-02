The 49ers released Gage (knee) on Tuesday, but intend to sign him to their practice squad and elevate him for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

So long as he isn't picked up by another team before joining the Niners' practice squad, the 29-year-old looks like he'll be available to provide aid to a depleted San Francisco wideout corps in the season opener. Gage himself is recovering from an MCL sprain in his knee, but the injury doesn't appear to be significant enough to keep him off the field Sunday. Gage last saw NFL action in 2022 as member of the Buccaneers, when he logged 51 catches (on 70 targets) for 426 yards and five touchdowns across 13 games. He's been unable to play for most of the past two seasons after suffering a patellar tendon tear in August 2023, but he had enjoyed a healthy training camp and preseason before sustaining the MCL sprain.