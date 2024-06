Gage (knee) is receiving a tryout with the Saints during minicamp this week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Gage missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in August, then had the final year of his contract declined by the Buccaneers in March. His ability to workout for New Orleans should signal the 28-year-old is healthy enough to compete, and if he can return to form, could still be a third No. 3 or 4 receiver for a variety of teams.