The 49ers released Gage (knee) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter relays that the 49ers intend to sign Gage to the practice and elevate him for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks, as long as the 2018 sixth-rounder doesn't sign with another team. Gage is working through an MCL sprain in his knee, but it appears the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss any games were he to be on a team's active roster. He last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Buccaneers, when he logged 51 catches (on 70 targets) for 426 yards and five touchdowns across 13 games. His lack of regular-season action over the past two years was largely due to a patellar tendon tear that he suffered in August of 2023.