The 49ers released Gage (knee) on Tuesday.

Gage suffered a sprained MCL on Aug. 21 and was expected to miss seven to 10 days, meaning he could be ready for Week 1 if he signs elsewhere. The 2018 sixth-round pick last played for the Buccaneers in 2022 and posted 51 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games. Gage suffered a season-ending injury during training camp in 2023, and he failed to make an active roster in 2024.