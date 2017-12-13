Hansborough landed on the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Hansbrough suited up for two games with the Buccaneers during his rookie season in 2016. He spent the offseason in Tampa Bay, but was ultimately waived prior to the 2017 season. He will now look to impress on the Chargers' practice unit.

