Shepard announced his retirement Thursday in a post on his personal Instagram account.
Shepard, who turned 30 years old Thursday, spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Panthers and Giants after going undrafted out of LSU in 2013. He served as a depth wideout throughout his career, making his biggest statistical splash with the Bucs in 2016, when he hauled in 23 of 40 targets for 341 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games. He was limited to three games in his final professional season in 2019 after a sprained foot resulted in him landing on injured reserve last September.
