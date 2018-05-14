Russell Shepard: Requests release from Panthers
Shepard will be released by the Panthers on Monday, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Shepard signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers last year, but after refusing to take a pay cut, he requested to be released. As soon as the transaction becomes official, Shepard will be an unrestricted free agent free to sign on with another team. Releasing Shepard, who caught just 17 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown last season, will save the team around $2.1 million in cap space.
More News
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Barely tops 200 yards•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Set to return for season finale•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Panthers' Russell Shepard: Questionable to face Bucs•
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...