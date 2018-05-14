Shepard will be released by the Panthers on Monday, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Shepard signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Panthers last year, but after refusing to take a pay cut, he requested to be released. As soon as the transaction becomes official, Shepard will be an unrestricted free agent free to sign on with another team. Releasing Shepard, who caught just 17 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown last season, will save the team around $2.1 million in cap space.