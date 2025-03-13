Wilson is leaving Cleveland without a contract and now is expected to visit the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It would seem his third option is to re-sign in Pittsburgh, although both that and the New York situation depend on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do, with reports suggesting both teams prefer Rodgers to Wilson. If Wilson signs with the Browns or Giants it'll come with risk of facing competition from an early draft pick, whereas the Steelers don't pick until No. 21 and already used their second-rounder to acquire WR DK Metcalf.