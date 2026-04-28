Russell Wilson: Visits with Jets on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson visited with the Jets on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Wilson is being considered as an option to back up Geno Smith after the two quarterbacks previously spent time together in Seattle. Now 37 years old, Wilson doesn't have a whole lot left in the tank and has looked overmatched when forced into game action in recent seasons, but he'd be a solid veteran sounding board wherever he ends up for the 2026 season.
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