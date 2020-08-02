Allen was released by the Falcons on Sunday, per the team's official Twitter account.

Allen was released and then quickly re-signed by Atlanta in March, as the team took advantage of minimum salary benefit rules to bolster its cap situation. This release seems less procedural in nature, however, and offers seventh-round rookie Sterling Hofrichter a chance to start immediately. It was a rotating door at punter last year for Atlanta, as Allen, Matt Bosher (groin), Kasey Redfern and Matt Wile all had auditions to overtake the starting role. Now with a young boot acquired in Hofrichter, the Falcons look for more stability at the position.