Ryan Allen: Released by Patriots
Allen has been released by the Patriots, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Allen spent the past six seasons with the Patriots and punted on three Super Bowl Championship teams. It appears that Jake Bailey has now won the punting competition. Allen, who is now 29, will look to sign on with another squad before the beginning of the regular season.
