Ryan Anderson: Let go by Giants
The Giants waived Anderson on Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson earned a contract with the team this offseason following a tryout at rookie minicamp, but will have to find a new squad. The Rutgers product was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and is the program's all time single-season punt average leader (44.4).
