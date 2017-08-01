Ryan Clady: Hanging up cleats
Clady (shoulder) retired Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The four-time Pro Bowl lineman spent most of his season in Denver, only laying one season with the Jets in 2016. The Jets then opted-out of a $10 million option for Clady, making him an unrestricted free agent. His high price tag along with his shoulder injury made him a difficult sign before training camp, and this ultimately lead to his decision to call it quits.
More News
-
Broncos move Ryan Clady (torn ACL) to injured reserve•
-
Broncos LT Ryan Clady suffers torn ACL in practice•
-
Peyton Manning, Emmanuel Sanders cleared to play for Broncos•
-
Broncos list 20 players on final injury report•
-
LT Ryan Clady among Broncos ready to roll•
-
Broncos unveil final Week 16 injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....