Clady (shoulder) retired Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The four-time Pro Bowl lineman spent most of his season in Denver, only laying one season with the Jets in 2016. The Jets then opted-out of a $10 million option for Clady, making him an unrestricted free agent. His high price tag along with his shoulder injury made him a difficult sign before training camp, and this ultimately lead to his decision to call it quits.

