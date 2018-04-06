Delaire (knee) worked out for the Cowboys on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Delaire spent the entire 2017 season rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained last July with the Panthers. He was reportedly close to signing with the Eagles last December but wasn't able to pass his physical. Should he sign with the Cowboys, Delaire likely wouldn't be anything more than a rotational defensive end.

