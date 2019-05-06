Ryan Delaire: Hits waivers
Delaire was waived by the 49ers on Monday.
Delaire bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad for the 49ers throughout 2018, but he's once again been waived by the team. He appeared in two games last season, failing to record any stats in his 23 defensive snaps played.
