Ryan Delaire: Waived after failed physical
Delaire (knee) was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday after failing a physical.
Delaire missed 10 games last season due to this knee injury, and now he will hit the waiver wire. In the six games he did appear in, Delaire recorded six tackles and a sack. At 25 years old, he's still young and will likely have another chance with a different organization.
