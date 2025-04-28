The Panthers are slated to sign Fitzgerald as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Fitzgerald spent his entire five-year collegiate career at Florida State. During his final two seasons, he established himself as one of the top kickers in college football, converting on all 72 of his extra-point tries and 32 of 34 field-goal attempts. With Matthew Wright currently the only other kicker on Carolina's roster, Fitzgerald will likely have the opportunity to compete for a starting role throughout the summer.