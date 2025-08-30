The Cowboys have signed Flournoy to their practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Flournoy was unable to make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, but he cleared waivers and will remain in the Dallas organization as wideout depth. The 2024 sixth-round draft pick got into 11 regular-season games with the Cowboys as a rookie last year, tallying 10 catches on 14 targets for 102 yards.