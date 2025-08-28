default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cowboys waived Flournoy on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Flournoy appeared in 11 regular-season games last season and caught 10 balls for 102 yards on 14 targets. The second-year wideout posted a 7-92-0 receiving line on 13 targets this preseason.

More News