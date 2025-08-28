Ryan Flournoy: Cut by Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys waived Flournoy on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Flournoy appeared in 11 regular-season games last season and caught 10 balls for 102 yards on 14 targets. The second-year wideout posted a 7-92-0 receiving line on 13 targets this preseason.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Four grabs against Falcons•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Gets late audition as rookie•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Three catches against Tampa Bay•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Serves as No. 3 receiver in Week 11•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Hauls in catch in Sunday's loss•