Ryan Flournoy: Goes back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flournoy reverted to Dallas' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Flournoy played 14 snaps on special teams after the Cowboys elevated him for their season opener at Philadelphia, but now he'll head back to the practice squad until further notice. Dallas has just four healthy wide receivers on its active roster, so it wouldn't be shocking if they considered elevating Flournoy from the practice squad again in Week 2 versus the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Elevated for season opener•
-
Ryan Flournoy: Back with Dallas on practice squad•
-
Ryan Flournoy: Cut by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Four grabs against Falcons•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Gets late audition as rookie•
-
Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Three catches against Tampa Bay•