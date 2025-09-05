Flournoy reverted to Dallas' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Flournoy played 14 snaps on special teams after the Cowboys elevated him for their season opener at Philadelphia, but now he'll head back to the practice squad until further notice. Dallas has just four healthy wide receivers on its active roster, so it wouldn't be shocking if they considered elevating Flournoy from the practice squad again in Week 2 versus the Giants.