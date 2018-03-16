Grant's agent Rocky Arceneaux said the wideout would be able to play in an NFL game tomorrow, even though the Ravens nullified his contract after examining his ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens agreed to sign Grant on a four-year, $29 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed, but the team backed out after examining his ankle during a physical, with general manager Ozzie Newsome saying they consulted "many doctors around the country", per Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports. Arceneaux disagrees with the assessment, noting that Grant has been fine to work out and run routes during the offseason and already has been cleared by renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, per Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout injured his ankle Week 14 last season, but he didn't miss any games and didn't suffer a noteworthy downtick in production. He's now set to visit with the Colts, another team in desperate need of help at wide receiver. There's little chance of Grant matching the initial contract, which stood out as one of the overpays in the opening days of free agency.