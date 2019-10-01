Grant worked out with the Patriots on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Less than a week after being cut by the Raiders, Grant showcased his talents for the Patriots. Through two games with the Raiders, Grant caught four of nine targets for 14 yards. That's not an inspiring stat line, but Grant has been productive in the past -- he caught 80 passes between the 2017 and 2018 seasons -- and the Patriots could use the depth at wideout.