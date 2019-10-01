Ryan Grant: Checks out New England
Grant worked out with the Patriots on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Less than a week after being cut by the Raiders, Grant showcased his talents for the Patriots. Through two games with the Raiders, Grant caught four of nine targets for 14 yards. That's not an inspiring stat line, but Grant has been productive in the past -- he caught 80 passes between the 2017 and 2018 seasons -- and the Patriots could use the depth at wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...