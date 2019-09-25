Play

The Raiders released Grant on Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The move isn't especially surprising after Grant was made inactive by the Raiders in Week 3. The 28-year-old managed four catches (on nine targets) for 19 yards in his two games this season and will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth wideout.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories