Ryan Grant: Likely heading to Baltimore
Grant is expected to signed a contract with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Grant put together his best NFL season in 2017 with 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns. According to Rapoport, it is a four-year deal worth $29 million with $14.5 million guaranteed, as the Ravens clearly expect him to continue to improve in 2018. The 28-year-old looks to be Baltimore's top wide receiver at this point, with Mike Wallace headed for free agency and Jeremy Maclin a potential cap casualty.
