Grant's four-year contract with the Ravens that was agreed to earlier in the week has been voided after he failed his physical on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

This is a shocking reversal after the Ravens and Grant had agreed to a four-year deal worth $29 million earlier in the week with $14.5 million guaranteed. Grant was expected to take on a significant role in Baltimore's passing game on the heels of his career-year in Washington in 2017. Details have yet to be disclosed as to the reason behind the failed physical, but Schefter's report that the deal was voided means that Grant is now a free agent. Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that Baltimore has now set its sights on Michael Crabtree to fill the possession-receiver void in the Ravens' offense and he is due to visit the facility Friday.