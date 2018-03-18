Ryan Grant: Passes physical during visit with Colts
Grant (ankle) passed a physical during his visit with the Colts on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Grant agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the Ravens earlier this week, but the deal was voided due to a failed physical. The 27-year-old is leaving Indianapolis without a contract, but the team passing him on the physical remains a good sign for his future prospects as the ankle injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern for each team. Next up for Grant is a visit to the Raiders, which could be looking to add some depth behind Amari Cooper and new addition Jordy Nelson.
