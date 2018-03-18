Grant (ankle) passed a physical during his visit with the Colts on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Grant agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the Ravens earlier this week, but the deal was voided due to a failed physical. The 27-year-old is leaving Indianapolis without a contract, but the team passing him on the physical remains a good sign for his future prospects as the ankle injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern for each team. Next up for Grant is a visit to the Raiders, which could be looking to add some depth behind Amari Cooper and new addition Jordy Nelson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories