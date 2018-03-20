Ryan Grant: Poised to join Colts
Grant (ankle) is reportedly nearing a deal with the Colts, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News.
Grant previously had a deal with the Ravens that was voided when he didn't pass a physical with the team, but the Colts subsequently determined that the 27-year-old's ankle issue isn't a significant concern. As a result, Grant is poised to join a wideout corps that could really use him, following the free agent departure of Donte Moncrief. T.Y. Hilton remains atop the depth chart on that front and if Grant indeed heads to Indy, opportunity knocks for him in an offense that is in line be helmed by a (presumably) healthy Andrew Luck (shoulder). In such a scenario, it's not hard to imagine Grant eclipsing his 2017 career-highs of 45 catches for 573 yards and four TDs.
