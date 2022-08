Griffin was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Griffin re-signed with the Buccaneers in March, but he will now look for another opportunity as the team opted to keep Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as the two reserve options behind Tom Brady to open the 2022 campaign. The quarterback has been with the Buccaneers organization since 2015 and will likely return to the team's practice squad once he clears waivers.