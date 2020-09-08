The Giants signed Lewis to the practice squad Sunday, Tadd Haislop of SportingNews.com reports.
Lewis was waived by Washington during final roster cuts Saturday. The Giants have a relatively thin cornerback group, so Lewis could have a shot at earning a promotion this season.
