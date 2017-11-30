The Texans signed Malleck to their practice squad Wednesday.

Malleck has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2015. It's unlikely that he'll see any action with the Texans over the final five games of the season unless one of C.J. Fiedorowicz or Stephen Anderson, the lone tight ends on the 53-man roster, succumbs to an injury.

