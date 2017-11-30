Ryan Malleck: Joins Houston's practice squad
The Texans signed Malleck to their practice squad Wednesday.
Malleck has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2015. It's unlikely that he'll see any action with the Texans over the final five games of the season unless one of C.J. Fiedorowicz or Stephen Anderson, the lone tight ends on the 53-man roster, succumbs to an injury.
More News
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.