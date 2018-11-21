Malleck (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Broncos on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Malleck landed on injured reserve with the undisclosed injury in early August, and it remains unclear whether he is still ailed by the injury. The 25-year-old has struggled to stick on a roster since going undrafted in 2015 but will look to latch on elsewhere.

