Ryan Mathews: Let go by Philadelphia
Mathews (neck) was released by the Eagles on Tuesday after passing his physical, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move will save the Eagles approximately $4 million in salary-cap space, and was fully expected after the team signed free agent LeGarrette Blount to head their backfield in 2017. Now that he's been cleared following offseason surgery to address a herniated disk in his neck, Mathews will look to catch on elsewhere. There are several teams in need of running-back depth, but first Mathews will need to re-prove his health and conditioning in order to be in a position to make a run at a starting or backup job, no matter where he lands.
