Miller is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Miller started in all 13 games for Furman in 2022, posting a career-best 72 catches for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the team in receiving the past two seasons, earning him a spot on the First Team All-SoCan for those two years. Miller looks to be more of a slot receiver at the NFL level, where his quickness and reliability as a zone target could be utilized effectively in the right offensive scheme.