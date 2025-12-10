default-cbs-image
Miller was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers activated Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) from injured reserve Wednesday. Miller and defensive lineman C.J. Brewer were waived to clear roster spots for the pair of returning wide receivers. In eight appearances for the Buccaneers this season, Miller had just two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

