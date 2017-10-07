Ryan Nassib: Let go by Jagaurs
The Jaguars released Nassib on Saturday.
Nassib was the third quarterback on the Jaguars' depth chart, rendering him expendable in order to boost depth on the offensive line. He figures to be a prime candidate to land on the team's practice squad. The 27-year-old played just two games with the team.
