The Seahawks have withdrawn the contract tender they had previously extended to Neal as a restricted free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

As a result, the 27-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any NFL team. In 14 games with the Seahawks last season, Neal recorded 66 tackles and a pick. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder shouldn't have much trouble catching on with another squad looking to add safety depth ahead of next month's draft.