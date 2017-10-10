Play

O'Malley signed with the Bills' practice squad Tuesday.

O'Malley spent most of last season on the Raiders' practice squad and now gets the opportunity to continue his career in Buffalo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Review

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...